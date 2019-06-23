Smriti Irani discusses prevailing issues in Amethi with District Magistrate

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP MP for Amethi Smriti Irani attended a 'mass baby shower' and 'Annaprashana' in Amethi's Gauriganj, where she also distributed laptops to 240 Lekhpals and discussed prevailing issues in Amethi with District Magistrate.

"We discussed some of the prevailing issues like water scarcity, electricity crisis, road construction and women and child development with the District Magistrate. I am happy that I am working for the people of Amethi and they are supporting us," Irani told ANI.

"It's just being one month since I have started working for the welfare of the people of Amethi, we will make sure to work hard and lead towards the development of Amethi," she added.

Irani appealed the District Magistrate to organise digital training for the Lekhpals.

"You are a part of the government that reaches every village and house. People expect solutions to their problems through you. Get digital training and go to every village in the district. Keep in touch with the police and maintain law and order," the lawmaker appealed the Lekhpals.

"I assure the people of Amethi that the government is devoted to you 24 hours a day," she added. (ANI)

