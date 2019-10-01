Smriti Irani Inaugurates world's largest plastic-made charkha in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday inaugurated a 1,650-kg 'charkha' (spinning wheel) made of plastic waste in Noida on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

According to Noida Authority, the charkha installed near the Mahamaya flyover in Sector 94 is the largest in the world and is 14 feet high, 20 feet long and eight feet in thickness.

"Noida Authority has made the biggest Charkha">Charkha in the world so far using waste plastic. This is a tribute to the aspirations of Mahatma Gandhi," Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textile said.

BJP MP Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari were also present at the inauguration event. Officials from India book of records, Asia book of records and Guinness book of records were also invited to the event to certify the charkha.

The BJP is making special arrangements to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is also organising a Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, a 120-day exercise during which the party will propagate Bapu's ideals and principles of non-violence. (ANI)