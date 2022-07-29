Smriti Irani meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Irani was accompanied by MoS for Women and Child Development Dr Mahendra Munjpara and MoS for Minority Affairs John Barla.

"Smt Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs along with Dr Mahendra Munjpara, MoS for Women & Child Development and Shri John Barla, MoS for Minority Affairs, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

This came a day after the row over the Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni's" remark.

Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remarks about President Droupadi Murmu led to a political storm with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for referring to President as "Rashtrapatni" and sought an apology.

She also attacked Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks alleging that the Congress leader "sanctioned the humiliation" of President Murmu.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Three more opposition members were suspended from Rajya Sabha on Thursday for "unruly behaviour".



Smriti Irani alleged that Congress workers and leaders "continue to demean the Office of the President of India."

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman who ascends to the highest Office in this country. You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen. You through your male Congress workers and leaders continue to demean the Office of the President of India. Apologies to the nation. Sonia Gandhi apologise to the tribal, poor and woman of the country," she said.

BJP women MPs have filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker against Sonia Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called on President Droupadi Murmu for the first time after her assumption of office.

Murmu on July 25 took oath as the 15th President of India.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu addressing the nation after being sworn in as the 15th President of India stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. (ANI)

