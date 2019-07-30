Smriti Irani meets U'khand CM, discusses central schemes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 30 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday discussed on measures to strengthen Anganwadi centres and integrating efforts of Women and Child Development and Health departments here at the Chief Minister's residence.

"Met CM @tsrawatbjp to discuss Uttarakhand Poshan Abhiyan and other departmental issues. Uttarakhand is committed to strengthening Anganwadi centres and integrating efforts of Women and Child Development and Health departments to improve parameters." Irani tweeted in Hindi.

In the meeting, Irani said that special emphasis should be given to Poshana Abhiyan and improving drinking water and sanitation facilities at Anganwadi centres.

Rawat also directed officials to visit districts with skewed sex ratio and ascertain the reasons behind the imbalance.

In addition, he also directed to conduct meetings of state and district level committees under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan on a regular basis.

An update was also provided on the construction of one-stop centres in the state and bringing mentally challenged women under the ambit of Swadhar Greh scheme was also recommended. (ANI)

