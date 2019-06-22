Smriti Irani, Pramod Sawant visit village adopted by Manohar Parrikar

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the village that was adopted by late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar on Saturday in Amethi.

They also met with the family members of Surendra Singh, the former village head of Barauli, who was shot dead last month.

Sawant, while talking to the media said, "In 2014 elections I came to Amethi as an MLA when I met Surinder Singh. And so, I wanted to come here personally to meet his family. It is very unfortunate what happened. Bhartiya Janata Party has lost a hardworking and a good party worker. The BJP party stands with his family."

On questioning whether the Goa government's role for this village, Sawant said, "I would definitely do some development either in the agriculture sector or in the development sector in the memory of late Parikar Ji if given a chance."(ANI)

