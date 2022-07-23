Smriti Irani says Congress allegations against her daughter malicious, made on 'directions' of Gandhi family

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday attacked the Congress stating that the allegation that her daughter "runs an illegal bar is malicious, with the intent not only to assassinate her character but also to politically malign me".

Addressing a press conference, she said the allegations had been made "at the direction of the Congress leadership, namely the Gandhi family".

"Because I had the audacity to hold a press conference and question Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on the Rs 5,000 crore loot of the Indian treasury," she said.

The minister accused Congress of "publicly mutilating" her daughter's character with its allegations.

"Her character was publicly mutilated by the Congress party and they claim that the mutilation stemmed from a show-cause notice. I want to ask that Congressperson, where is my daughter's name in the papers that he flashed?".

"An 18-year-old child, a college student... her character was assassinated by Congressmen at party headquarters. Her fault is that her mother fought Lok Sabha elections against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014 and 2019," she added.

Smriti Irani, who is Union Women and Child Development Minister, dared Rahul Gandhi to contest against her in Amethi again in 2024 and said he will lose again.

"To the Gandhi family, which directed that this press conference be held against my child, I tell you to send Rahul Gandhi back to fight the Lok Sabha election in 2024 from Amethi, & he'll lose again. That is my promise as a BJP worker and as a mother," she said.

"To the gentleman who sat there and giggled as they assassinated my daughter's character, I'll see you in the court of law, and in the court of people," she added.

The Congress had held a press conference earlier in the day and alleged that an "illegal bar" was being run in Goa by her daughter in a restaurant. The party demanded that the minister should be removed from the union cabinet.

The press conference was addressed by party leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and chief of Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza.

Smriti Irani said Jairam Ramesh stated that he is taking a position based on RTI application.

"Where did it mention my daughter's name? The allegation that my daughter runs an illegal bar is malicious, with the intent not only to assassinate her character, but also to politically malign me," the minister said. (ANI)