Smriti Irani slams Cong for its 'save cow, save farmers' rally in UP

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has slammed the Congress party over issues of farmers' welfare and cow protection.

Speaking to ANI when asked about 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' marches on which Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted, Irani said, "Those who captured the lands of Uttar Pradesh farmers never returned it...who got advertisements published after brutal killing of cows by their officials in Kerala? Do you think people will forgive them?"



"The people of UP very well know how much work the BJP has done for the protection of cows and the people very well know how the celebrations of the killing of cows were observed by the Congress workers. The top leaders of the Congress party have encouraged these people," she alleged.

The dual policy of Congress is known to the people of the state, the BJP MP from Amethi said.

The Congress party had taken outa "save-the-cow" march in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (ANI)

