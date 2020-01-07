Smriti Irani terms 'post of Congress president' a family matter

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday hit out at Gandhi family by stating that the post of Congress president is a "family matter".

Being asked if Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who has been very active in politics will become Congress president, Irani told media, "Only Sonia Gandhi (Congress interim president) could answer. Because we all know that the post of the Congress president is a family matter."

The Union Minister on Monday visited her parliamentary constituency Amethi to inaugurate various development projects, including skill programmes for girls.

Irani, who was also asked about Priyanka's continued attacks on the BJP, she said: "Amethi and its people can tell everything about this and the result given by Amethi in Lok Sabha polls is an example for them." (ANI)