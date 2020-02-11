Smriti Irani thanks Finance Minister for task force on Maternal Mortality

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday thanked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for envisioning the setting up a task force to check Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) in the country.

"In our country, 20-22 percent of women face the issue of maternal mortality as they are married at a young age and have to bear children. A task force has been envisioned by the Finance Minister to address this issue," Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha.

She went on to express gratitude to the Finance Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating sizeable funds for women and child welfare.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in this budget Rs 1,43,000 crore has been allocated for the women of the country. For children, Rs 96,000 crore has been allocated. I want to thank the Finance Minister that she has allocated Rs 83,000 crore for the Scheduled Castes and Rs 53,000 crore for Scheduled Tribes. For North-East Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated," she said.

She pointed out the works done by the government in the Amethi constituency, from where she was elected as MP in the 2019 general elections.

"The government has allowed girl students to be enrolled in Sainik schools in the country. Our Prime Minister gave permission to start a Sainik school at the cost of Rs 60 crore in Amethi when there was no representative from BJP in the constituency. In Amethi, a Sadbhavna Bhawan is being built by the minority affairs ministry. Our government also granted Rs 400 crore to Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum University in the area," she said. (ANI)

