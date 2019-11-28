Representative Image
Smriti Irani thanks Harsimrat for joining hands with WCD for 'upliftment of women entrepreneurs'

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (FPI) on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the MoU was signed by Pushpa Subramanyam, Secretary of Ministry of FPI, in the presence of Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani, and Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Speaking on the occasion, Smriti Irani thanked Minister of Food Processing Industries for joining hands with the Ministry of WCD for the upliftment of women entrepreneurs engaged in organic farming.
"This effort reflects the Government's focus on the convergence of strength and capacity building among Ministries and Departments to help serve the people," she said.
The Minister further said that it will also help women entrepreneurs get linked with Government financial schemes like MUDRA and Startup India and also meet compliances required for being competitive in the global market.
According to the release, the Ministry of WCD is implementing an annual event called 'National Organic Festival of Women Entrepreneurs', to encourage Indian female entrepreneurs and farmers to connect with buyers and thereby empowering them through financial inclusion, while also promoting organic food produce in India.
Both the Ministries have agreed that the event will be planned and organized through the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Haryana, an academic institution under the Ministry of FPI.
Under the MoU, the Ministry of WCD will transfer the funds for organizing the event to Dr Chindi Vasudevappa, Vice-Chancellor, NIFTEM, who will provide a Utilization Certificate at the end of the financial year against the funds released by the Ministry of WCD. (ANI)

