SMS service to be restored in Kashmir valley from today midnight

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The SMS services will be restored in the Kashmir valley from the midnight on Tuesday (December 31), Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said.

All network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region following Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 that granted special powers to the region.

Back on October 14, postpaid mobile services were restored in the remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The central government had abrogated Article 370 and also bifurcated the former state into Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The new UTs came into being on October 31. (ANI)

