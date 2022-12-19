Smuggler apprehended with gold biscuits worth Rs 49 lakh near India-Bangladesh border

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a smuggler and seized eight gold biscuits worth Ras 49 lakh near the India-Bangladesh border.

According to BSF, 145 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier noticed suspicious movement of person around ICP Petrapole on Sunday. When he was searched thoroughly, eight gold biscuits came out from his slippers. The weight of the seized gold biscuits was found to be 932.69 grams and the estimated value of gold is Rs 49,99,218.





The BSF jawans immediately apprehended the smuggler along with the seized goods and brought him to the ICP for further questioning. The persons was identified as Shailendra Nath Sikdar, a resident of North 24 Parganas.

During interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he has been indulged in this type of smuggling for a long time. He further revealed that these biscuits were given to him by a Bangladeshi smuggler namely Mama, a resident of Benapole. He further told BSF that the gold was about to be handed over to an unknown person in Bangaon. He was to get Rs 8,000 for this task. (ANI)

