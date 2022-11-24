Smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar to India continues, 12,800 kg more areca nuts seized in Mizoram

Khawzawl (Mizoram) [New Delhi], November 24 (ANI): In yet another seizure of areca nuts being smuggled from Myanmar, the police in India's northeast Mizoram state on Wednesday confiscated two trucks and seized over 12,000 kilograms smuggled areca nuts in Khawzawl district, the police said on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mizoram police seized had 3500 kg of smuggled dry areca nuts.

Both the truck drivers have been arrested, they added.



The police team led by Khawzawl sub divisional police official (SDPO) seized 160 bags weighing 12,800 kilograms of smuggled areca nuts, they added.

The areca nuts were being illegally transported in two trucks, which were driven by T. Lalrochanga and Liansiampianga, both residents of New Champhai at Tuisenphai near Khawzawl, they added.

The seized items along with vehicles were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai for further necessary legal action, they added.

The latest seizure is not an isolated one. On November 22, Mizoram police seized 3500 kg of smuggled dry areca nuts, which were being illegally transported by one 16-wheeler Truck proceeding towards Assam, driven by Sahanul Abedin Talukdar (29) of Brahmangram, Kalain, Cachar district of Assam. Police also arrested the driver and confiscated the truck.

Areca nuts are being smuggled from Myanmar to India for long. Six Mizoram districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual- share about 510-km long international border with Myanmar. This border is being used for smuggling areca nuts - also know as betel nuts - from Myanmar to India. (ANI)

