SMVDSB to launch mobile app for devotees for live darshan of Vaishno Devi

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) is devising new methods so that devotees who are unable to take nearly 12-kilometer trek to the Holy Cave can still have the Darshan while sitting at home.

According to an official release, this would be in continuance to the formal launch of the home delivery of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Pooja Prasad by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Pertinently, devotees can book the Pooja Prasad through Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website which is then dispatched by the Shrine Board to the devotees across the country through speed post for which the Board has entered into an agreement with the Postal Department.



Working on the directions of Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha for optimum use of technological interventions to expand the reach, the Shrine Board is planning to launch a mobile app for devotees to have live darshan straight from the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

The app, set to be launched on October 17- the first day of Navratri-would also have features to conduct live "Havan" (offerings made to the sacred fire) for devotees. Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Ramesh Kumar said, currently, Aarti (daily ritual of worship) is being live-streamed on a religious TV Channel.

"However, the mobile app would provide the opportunity to the worshippers across the globe to have an individual experience of godliness and bliss. Mobile App also provides flexibility so devotees will not miss the 'Amrit Vela' even if they are on the move," CEO Kumar said further adding that the new app for live 'Darshan' and 'Havan' will work on both 'Android' and 'iOS' operating systems.

Since the inception of the Shrine Board in the year 1986, there has been a steadfast increase in the pilgrims' visit (Yatra) to the holy shrine, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it witnessed a significant decline this year. The Yatra was resumed on 16 August initially with a ceiling of 5,000 pilgrims per day with the safety procedures. PPE kits have been provided to the Shrine Board employees and Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) have been put in place to keep the infection under check. (ANI)

