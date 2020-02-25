SN Srivastava appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Senior IPS officer SN Srivastava has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order) of Delhi Police, with immediate effect.

His appointment came at a crucial time as communal violence is raging in parts of Delhi for the last two days.

Srivastava earlier headed the elite Special Cell of Delhi Police.

At least 11 persons, including a Delhi Police head constable, have lost their lives and more than 180 people have been injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others over the violence and prevailing situation in areas of Delhi. (ANI)

