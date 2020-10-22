Snake-bite cases increase at Osmania hospital following rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Following the floods in Hyderabad city, cases of snake-bites have increased at Osmania General Hospital.

After the incessant rains in the city, the bank of Musi Canal was over-flooded leading to the entry of snakes and scorpions into houses.



Sowmya, Casualty Medical Officer, told ANI that a total of 10 cases of snake-bite have been reported since October 13.

"Since October 13, 10 snake-bite cases have been registered at Osmania General Hospital. All these patients are stable and have been admitted to medical ward," said Sowmya.

"Due to flooding in and around the house in Rangareddy District, a snake came near to the house and bit my wife while she was moving out of the house. We immediately rushed to the hospital. This is the first time that a snake has come near our house," said Sudhakar Reddy, husband of snake-bite victim. (ANI)

