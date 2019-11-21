Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)

Snakebite death: Strict action will be taken against those responsible, says Kerala CM

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:47 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the lapses that resulted in the death of the fifth standard girl due to snakebite in Wayanad.
Moreover, Health Minister KK Shylaja has ordered the suspension of the doctor in Bathery Taluk Hospital who failed to diagnose the snake bite.
Further, she said that an inquiry into the matter has also been ordered.
Earlier today, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, in a letter, urged the Chief Minister and General Education Department to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency.
"Given that the State of Kerala has been a pioneer in establishing quality public schools, I request the State Government and the General Education Department to conduct an infrastructure audit of public schools in Wayanad Parliamentary constituency," Gandhi wrote in the letter.
Gandhi mentioned about the untimely demise of one Shehla Sherin, a class V student of Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery due to snakebite.
"The incident occurred when a snake hidden in the burrow of her classroom wall bit her. A promising life was tragically cut short at a place of learning. One of the oldest high schools in Sulthan Bathery, Sarvajana HSS's crumbling infrastructure requires the urgent attention of the State Government," Gandhi wrote. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:29 IST

