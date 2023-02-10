Snatcher couple arrested in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): A husband and wife duo involved in snatching were arrested from New Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The arrested duo have been identified as Karan (27 years) and his wife Gauri (23 years).

One receiver identified as Saddam has also been nabbed by the police on the instance of the couple.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Ghanshyam Bansal, on Jan 6, a PCR call was received at Police Station Vikaspuri that a mobile phone of a woman had been snatched by a man and a woman riding a white coloured scooty.

Subsequently, a case under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.



During the course of the investigation, the team scanned dossiers and also collected inputs from informers. On the collective assessment of CCTV footage and information network, it was revealed that the couple snatcher is residing in the area of Shiv Vihar in Uttam Nagar, the police said.

Accordingly, the team and an informer reached the residence of the couple snatcher and apprehended them.

The DCP said, "During the preliminary investigation, one stolen scooty, one Button Actuated Knife and three mobile phones stolen from the Vikaspuri area were recovered from their possession."

"On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the couple had been consistently committing theft and were involved in snatching incidents. They had previously been arrested in several cases. While Saddam is accused in almost 15 cases of stolen property, theft and snatching," the DCP added.

Further investigation is in progress, the police informed. (ANI)

