Snow clearing operation underway on J-K's Mughal Road

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): Snow clearing operations by the local authority underway on Mughal Road in Rajouri here, as higher reaches of Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall on Monday.

Heavy machinery such as JCB is being used by the authorities to clear snow in the region.





The Mughal Road connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was marked at 20.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 12.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Isolated heavy falls were observed over Jammu and Kashmir on November 16. Rain or snow activity very likely to decrease significantly thereafter, the IMD said. (ANI)

