Snowfall blocks 609 roads, disrupts power, water supply in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): After heavy snowfall in the state, as many as 609 roads including five national highways are still closed for vehicular movement.

The 2,031 electricity supply and 118 water supply schemes have also been disrupted due to heavy snowfall in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the state has been pegged at 7.6 degrees Celsius in the state.

Meanwhile, the work for road clearance has been started in Kullu district. (ANI)

