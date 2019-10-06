Snowfall likely in Kargil, Gulmarg, Uttarkashi, Himachal Pradesh

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:11 IST

Delhi: BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'disseminating disease' in name...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Delhi's BJP unit chief and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over polluted water supply to the residents of the city-state, claiming that he was "disseminating diseases" in the name of providing water.