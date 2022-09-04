Soccer clubs in Delhi move HC alleging procedural impropriety in DSA elections dated March 20

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Several soccer clubs have moved Delhi High Court against the Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) / Football in the national capital alleging that the March 20 elections of the Executive Committee of DSA were held without following the guidelines, instructions, rules, regulations and the procedure as prescribed under law.

The plea stated that the Delhi Soccer Association's working, functioning and operations is in direct violation of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) constitution.

Petitioner clubs alleged that the office bearers of the departments in state government were permitted to contest in the said DSA elections, without providing the requisite no objection certificate from the concerned State Government Department or Public Sector Undertaking, as the case may be, which is in direct violation of the Instructions and Office Memorandums issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Department of Personnel Training.



The petitioners Sudeva Delhi FC, National United Sporting Club and Golden Start Football Club further stated that many of the elected members to the Executive Committee are State Government employees who already held an office in the Executive Committee for more than 2 terms or 5 years, whichever is less, i.e. the maximum time period for which a State government employee can hold an office in the Delhi Soccer association.

Petitioner clubs also alleged that the amendment was made to the DSA statutes without following due procedure of law and therefore such an amendment is null and void and thus unsustainable in law. The purpose of the amendment was to enable ineligible candidates (State Government Employees) to contest in the forthcoming Executive Committee elections.

The hearing in the matter is listed on Monday before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula.

The said clubs through their plea sought direction of the court to Certiorari to set aside the election dated March 20 owing to the failure to comply with the National Sports Development Code, 2011, Constitution And Regulations of the All India Football Federation and others instructing the Department of Personnel and Training, Department Of Sport etc. (ANI)

