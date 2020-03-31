Social activist files complaint against those who participated in Nizamuddin congregation

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A Delhi based social activist, Ajay Gautam, on Tuesday filed a complaint against those who participated in the "illegal gathering" at Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation held at Nizamuddin in the national capital despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Several people who participated in the event have tested positive for COVID-19.

Gautam, in his complaint, alleged the officials of Tabligh-e-Jamaat of hiding information and attempted murder by spreading coronavirus among the citizens of India.

The complaint was filed Under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), under the provision of Epidemic Diseases Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It prayed that the police or another competent agency may file an FIR against the accused persons, summon them and punish them according to the law for the offences committed.

"An illegal religious gathering at the site was organised dated March 17, 2020, to March 25, 2020, including hundreds of foreigners who came from countries where the coronavirus had already spread in large numbers," the complaint said.

It said that the accused persons are not only hiding information about persons who have foreign travel history but also on the infection spread due to the illegal gathering.

"As a result of this illegal gathering, the persons who had come from different States like Telangna and Kashmir carried this virus with them and spread the same in various States including Uttar Pardesh," it added. (ANI)

