Social distance, communal harmony mark Christmas eve events in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): The government organised special events while maintaining social distance and showcasing brotherhood between different communities on Christmas eve.

The department of tourism, department of tourist Development Corporation in collaboration with SKICC authorities organised these events.

A special cake competition in which Santa Claus distributed cakes and sweets to people was a major attraction for the audience. The event also showed brotherhood between different communities in the valley.



A radio jockey Rafiq Ahmad said, "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 was a heart-rending year and so we thought that we should celebrate with this event on the eve of Christmas to pray. We want the New Year to bring happiness."

"Besides the celebration of Christmas, there are sporting activities going on. Cake competition also takes place where people show their talent in cooking. We are maintaining social distancing during the activities," he said.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nissar Ahmad Wani said, "We are celebrating these events on Christmas eve because many Christians celebrate Christmas in their homes. There are several cultural programmes going on here. We hope that the New Year brings a great year for the tourism sector." (ANI)

