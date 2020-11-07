Social distancing goes for a toss at Surat markets amid festive season

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 7 (ANI): Markets in Surat witnessed heavy footfall amid the festive season on Friday while compromising with social distancing norms in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some customers were seen wearing masks in the market areas, however, a few people were seen with face masks down to their chin.

However, shopkeepers here saw a ray of hope after witnessing a heavy footfall of customers amid the pandemic.



"The shopkeepers here are happy to see more customers visiting. They are hoping to have a good festive sale ahead of Diwali. The public is still scared to step out but it's festive season hence the footfall has increased here," said Chirag Patel, a shopkeeper from Chauta Bazaar.

Another shopkeeper, Anand Patel said that it seems like the public has become fearless, the way they are coming in large numbers.

"People are taking precautions and even we are using all the safety measures to stay safe amid pandemic. People are flocking markets amid the festive season," he added.

Gujarat has reported 12,304 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

