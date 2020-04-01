Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Social distancing went out the window in Kalaburagi on Wednesday when scores of people poured into the streets after the local administration relaxed lockdown for a few hours.
People gathered in large numbers at a vegetable market and were seen buying in bulk from the sellers who were seen sitting on the road.
Karnataka as witnessed a total 101 positive cases of coronavirus so far. Three people have lost their lives to the deadly infectious disease while eight have recovered from it. (ANI)
Social distancing goes for a toss in Kalaburgi as heavy crowd gathers at vegetable market
ANI | Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:24 IST
Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Social distancing went out the window in Kalaburagi on Wednesday when scores of people poured into the streets after the local administration relaxed lockdown for a few hours.