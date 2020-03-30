Social distancing, hygiene at supermarkets must to contain spread of COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Dr Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, KIMS Hospital on Sunday said that it is necessary to maintain proper sanitisation and social distancing when people go out to buy something to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The government locked down the entire state but gave permission to go out for daily utilities. It is necessary to maintain proper sanitisation when you go out to buy something. If this virus spreads in areas where there is no proper precautionary measures then the number of positive cases might increase," Kulkarni told ANI.

"You have to maintain social distancing even at shops. Wearing basic gloves is one of the solutions to stop the spreading of this virus through local vegetable vendors," he said.

According to the Telangana Health Department, a total coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 70 including one discharged and one death. (ANI)

