Social distancing norms flouted after Andhra govt distributes rice, pulses among BPL families

Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday distributed free rice and pulses among Below Poverty Line (BPL) families through Fair Price Shops, in order to face the situations arising due to nationwide lockdown.

However, some problems arose in the distribution system.

In Mangalagiri town and nearby rural areas, Electronic Point Of Sale (E-POS) machines in the Fair Price shops did not work properly. The poor people had to stand in queues for long hours. Many of those who could not stand in the queues, kept their bags in the marked queues and sat on the roadside, flouting the social distancing norms.

People also questioned the preparedness of government and said it is not using the village volunteers to deliver the ration to doorsteps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while announcing the 21-day nationwide lockdown, had highlighted the fact that social distancing is absolutely necessary to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 20.

India has reported 1,071 cases, including 99 recovered and 29 deaths, as on Monday. (ANI)

