Social distancing norms flouted as Andhra minister celebrates YSRCP govt's one year rule

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The social distancing norms on Monday went for a toss in a programme held in Visakhapatnam which witnessed state Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao's presence.

In a video, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao was seen taking part in a programme to celebrate one-year completion of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the state at the party office in Visakhapatnam during COVID-19 crisis in the entire country.

The minister was seen surrounded by many supporters while a garland was being offered to him.

The state has reported 4,708 COVID-19 cases including 75 death and 1,951 active cases so far. (ANI)

