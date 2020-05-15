Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers for village fair in K'taka

Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Flouting all social distancing norms, people gathered in large numbers for a village temple fair in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

On Thursday, people in large numbers came out on a road to participate in the fair. Attendees took permission for gathering from Panchayat Development Officer NC Kalmatt.

According to a Tehsildar official, Kalmatt was suspended by Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner for granting permission for the gathering.

People have been advised to wear mask in public space and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 45 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,032 on Friday, according to the state Health Department. (ANI)

