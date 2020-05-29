Social distancing norms flouted during protest by locals in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Locals in Mominpura, a COVID-19 red zone, held a protest here on Thursday demanding re-opening of roads in the area.

With hundreds of people hitting the streets, social distancing norms were flouted openly.

As per the latest update by the Maharashtra Health Department, a total of 59,546 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 1,982 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

