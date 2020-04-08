Social distancing norms violated at Tehsildar office in Andhra

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): A large number of people violated social distancing norms imposed in view of the nationwide lockdown after they gathered at Tehsildar's office here at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Tuesday.

The Tehsildar office at Gannavaram in Krishna district was floated with several people as a meeting of village secretariat staff and ration dealers in the Mandal was called on Tuesday morning. Both the meetings were conducted in the same room but the officials did not maintain social distancing, which assumes importance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Locals were shocked to witness the callous attitude of the Tehsildar office staff and decided to take up the issue with higher authorities.

In Andhra Pradesh, 305 people have tested positive for coronavirus, including 1 death and 4 cured and discharged, as per the Health Ministry's latest bulletin. (ANI)

