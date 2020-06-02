Social distancing norms violated in WB's Durgapur temple

Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], June 2 (ANI): Social distancing norms were violated as people in large number gathered to offer prayers at a temple here.

People gathered in large numbers to offer prayer at the temple and many were seen without masks. State Government has allowed all religious places to reopen from June 1 with not more than 10 people allowed inside the premises at a time.

The religious places had been shut for over two months due to lockdown guidelines issued to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the state guidelines, gatherings will not be permitted and authorities must make arrangements to ensure availability of sanitizers and hand wash across these places. (ANI)

