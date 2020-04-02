Social distancing not being observed at Bhubaneswar vegetable market

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Apr 2(ANI): In a complete violation of social distancing norms amid coronavirus lockdown, a large number of people gathered at a High School ground which has been turned into a vegetable market in Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday, people rushed to the market to purchase vegetables amid a 21-day lockdown.

"It is unfortunate that few people are not observing social distancing. People need to understand and observe social distancing. I have brought a week's vegetables so I don't have to visit the market repeatedly," said Shubhranshu, one of the locals.

A few people at the market also claimed that vegetables were being sold at a higher price.

Social distancing is one of the measures through which people can avoid catching the highly contagious virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

A total of four COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated cases and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

