Social media becomes tool for Cong leaders engaged in relief work amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI); At a time when lockdown has forced lakhs of migrants labourers to get stuck in various parts of the country and struggle hard for shelter and food, Congress leaders are using social media platforms to reach out to those in distress and extend help and assistance at earliest.

Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill posted a video of a truck driver who was stranded on a highway in Tamil Nadu for more than a week, after which, a Delhi leader tagged Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and requested his intervention.

Srinivas forwarded the request to the party's Tamil Nadu president by tagging him on the same platform. Following which he reached out to the driver with food items within an hour.

Congress party has already asked its leaders and workers to help needy people and migrant labourers.

B V Srinivas told ANI: "Even before the national lockdown, we had started receiving requests for help through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook etc., However, as soon as the national lockdown came into effect and request for ration, groceries, food, medical supplies etc. started flooding in, we decided to create a central control cum war room. Thereafter, we announced nationwide helplines."

"Now, as soon as a request comes to us from any part of the country through any social media platform, we pass on all the necessary details to the state and district teams, which then take care of the issue by coordinating with the people directly," he said.

"The team is also supposed to report back to the control room and inform about the measures taken by them. By doing this, we have ensured that help reaches to the needy people with immediate effect," he said.

Shergill said that social media is proving to be a lifeline which can be used to help people without "red-tapism".

"In today's digital age, social media is the biggest echo chamber where your voice for help resonates and reaches without any limitations of geographical boundaries. I have always perceived social media as a positive tool to communicate, raise issues and highlight fault lines. On a daily basis, I receive tweets/videos from that required help or friends who want help in areas accessible to me or my known individuals. I have not kept count but every day I sleep well-knowing someone somewhere has not slept without food," he said.

Another Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi said all people are getting help without any differentiation on the basis of community, caste and religion. "I use my Twitter account to offer help to the needy people. Along with his supporters, I am rendering help by providing food packets," he said.

The Central government has announced nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus till May 3. Although some relaxations have been announced from April 20. (ANI)

