Social media buzzes on Mumbai rains

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 21:55 IST

Mumbai [India], June 29 (ANI): Several areas of Mumbai woke up to heavy downpour on Saturday with the weather department predicting heavy rains for the next three days.
According to BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours. According to Indian Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai today.
And with heavy rainfall comes the problem of water logging in the city. Bhiwandi and other adjoining areas in Thane were waterlogged today following heavy rainfall.
India Meteorological Department has predicted very active monsoon conditions over the west coast and heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane & around the west coast.
While the Mumbaikar's are facing the problems of waterlogging with just first spell of rainfall in the city.
Tanmay JM Patidar, an office-goer in Mumbai tweeted showing the waterlogged compound in his office just after the city recorded rainfall.
"This is the situation around 2pm in my office compound," he tweeted.

Some Twitter handles showed how well the BMC is prepared to combat rainfall issues in the city.
Darshu Bhatia wrote, "Powai, Mumbai."

Vicky (Satyendra) Kushwaha tweeted, "Just another day to work. No drainage system at JVLR Highway. Roads are gutter now."


Kris Nair, another Mumbaikar tweeted informing people about the potholes and manholes as these are difficult to be visible in the waterlogged situation.
"My appeal to 02 Wheeler Owners, Plz. beware of POTHOLES & MANHOLES. BMC will not be responsible if someone gets into this tragedy. Therefore be "BHAGWAN BAROSE"

A Twitter handle Third Eye View expressed its dismay tweeting a picture of the city drowned in water.
"30 Minute rain in Mumbai |
Sleeping citizens.....................Mumbaikars ???

Anushree Samant, a Mumbai resident tweeted her frustration with the unpreparedness of the city to tackle rainfall problems.
"Will Mumbai be ever rain ready? Apparently not," she tweeted.

But not all were really troubled by the problems, some suggested how the waterlogging problem can be used at its best. Vivek Tiwari tweeted on how BMC can organize a Kayaking competition on roads and turning the trouble into some fun for the people.
"#BMC should think of organising a kayaking competition every monsoon on roads..atleast they won't have to bear the brunts of citizens #MumbaiRainsLive," tweeted Tiwari.
"That's no river, our own #andheri subway #mumbai," wrote free_assange #education and health basic right

(ANI)

