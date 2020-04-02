Social media campaign being run to target attendees of gathering at Markaz, Nizamuddin: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a social media campaign is underway to identify all those who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at the Nizamuddin Markaz from Kerala and added that currently many of them are under observation in the state.

"The situation is under control and there is no need for any concern. A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Nizamuddin Markaz gathering in Delhi and their community," Vijayan told reporters on Wednesday.

The Kerala Chief Minister further warned that anyone trying to create a religious divide will be dealt with strongly in the state.

"At the time of a pandemic, if anyone tries to make religious divide it will be strongly dealt with. Coronavirus does not affect a person after checking his religion. Everyone will have to be united to fight this pandemic," he said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Kerala on Wednesday reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 are from Kasargod district, three from Ernakulam district, two each from Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur districts, and one from Palakkad district.

Nine of the fresh cases were reported among those who returned from overseas and the rest got the infection from a local contact. Today, one patient each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts has recovered.

Across Kerala, 1,64,130 persons are under observation. This includes 1,63,508 people under home observation and 622 in hospitals.

Giving an overall picture of the patients since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Chief Minister said, "Of the 265 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerala so far, 191 were non-resident Keralites who came from other countries to the State, seven were foreign nationals (tourists) and 67 got the infection through direct (primary) contact. 26 patients including four foreigners have recovered completely from the Coronavirus disease.

He also said that the Kasargod Medical College hospital would be fully functional as a COVID-19 care centre in the next four days. (ANI)

