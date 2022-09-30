Social media influencer Bobby Kataria released on bail

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Social media influencer Bobby Kataria was released on bail on Thursday a day after he was arrested by Delhi Police for being non-cooperative and evasive in the probe related to a case against him for allegedly smoking on board a flight.

According to Delhi Police, Balwant Kataria alias Bobby Kataria joined the investigation of the case on September 27. Thereafter, he was interrogated in the case but throughout, he remained non-cooperative and evasive on material aspects of the case and hence he was arrested. Kataria was produced before Ld Court and was remanded to judicial custody.

Police said Kataria applied for his bail before the concerned competent court and after hearing the matter, his plea was admitted and was subsequently released on bail on September 28.



An FIR was registered under section 3 (1) (c) of Suppression of Unlawful Act against him for allegedly smoking on board during his journey from Dubai to Delhi on the complaint of Spice Jet Ltd.

It was in August that a video surfaced in which Kataria was seen smoking a cigarette during a flight. The video that went viral was said to have been shot in January. However, following a complaint by the airline manager, Delhi Police had booked Kataria under section 3(1)(C ) of The Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act 1982.

According to the Police, Kataria was on the run since a case has been registered against him.

Delhi police had received a complaint in August month against Kataria from Spice Jet manager Jasbir Singh, who had requested to take action against Kataria for violation of security and safety measures onboard the flight.

It was also alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos from his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board Spice Jet flight no. SG-706, dated January 21, 2022. (ANI)

