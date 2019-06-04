Social media platforms welcome to do business, should avoid abuse: RS Prasad

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar after taking charge of the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday said that all social media platforms are welcome to do business in India but would not be allowed to abuse, generate terrorism, extremism, communalism etc.

"I have always been emphasizing that all social media platforms are welcome to do business in India and they have done a good job but they must respect the constitutional sanctity of free communication of ideas. It should not be allowed to abuse, generate terrorism, extremism, communalism etc. Most important they should respect the sanctity of Indians as far as the election process is concerned," said Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He further said that 5G technology, soon would be put on trial. "The 5G technology trial will be held soon and it will help in health care, education and reaching out to rural population etc," said Prasad.

Prasad also said that a "National Language Technology Platform" would be constituted for better exposure of Indian languages.

The minister further announced that "Aadhar Sewa Kendra" would be made operational in 10 cities.

He also that his government will constitute a centre to promote Block Chain technology, while adding that efforts will be made to promote medical electronics. (ANI)

