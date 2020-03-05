Social Media user apologises to CBSE for making false claim of paper leak

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): A person has apologised to Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) for making a false claim of question paper leak on social media, the Board said on Thursday.

Stressing that it has issued a an alert against the fake news of question paper leak on March 4 along with the list of fake news links identified on social media platforms to make people aware about the rumors and fake news, the Board said: "CBSE has also filed FIR against users of social media platforms and individuals who are making false claim of paper leakage. In one such instance, a user has sent a written apology to Chairperson-CBSE."

"That the video put up on social media was just to tease my classmate. I have deleted that video from everywhere. I really don't know anything about the real paper. The paper which I upload was of the previous year. I beg you sir for this act. I won't repeat anything like this again, sorry," CBSE cited the user as saying in a written apology to the Chairperson.

The CBSE had on Wednesday said the Board has written to the Delhi Police against fake news and rumours being spread about examination paper leak. (ANI)

