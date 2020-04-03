Social worker dressed as demon warns people about coronavirus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): A social worker here dressed like a demon to warn people about the consequences of defying lockdown rules as social distancing is the most effective way of fighting against COVID-19.

Mohammed Subhani, a social worker, has been instructed to educate those who roam around on the roads without heeding to government warnings.

The social worker walked through the streets of Mahbubabad, dressed like a demon, to educate and warns people to protect themselves by complying with the lockdown.

He tells people that he is a coronavirus demon and has come from China.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

