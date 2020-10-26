Social worker featured in 'Mann Ki Baat' seeks PM Modi's help to educate poor children

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 26 (ANI): A Chandigarh-based social worker, who runs a mobile library has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning him in his monthly radio programme, and requested help in his endeavor to educate poor children.

Social worker Sandeep Kumar said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it gave us inspiration. I request the government to help us get a bigger office so we can take more books to children."

This follows after Prime Minister Modi praised the Chandigarh-based social worker on Sunday for providing free books to poor children.



In the Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had said, "In Chandigarh, Sandeep Kumar who runs an NGO, has set up a mobile library in a minivan, through which, the poor children are given books to read free of cost."

Kumar, founder of the NGO -- Open Eye Foundation -- had started collecting books from various places to help the students who cannot afford them amid the financial setback due to coronavirus.

He has organised a small library in his minivan, filled with books and writing materials collected from various houses, and started visiting slums and colonies to assist students in need. The motto of his foundation is 'education from trash'.

Kumar has collected about 40,000 books in the last three years and distributed almost 10,000 books to the children in the area during the lockdown. (ANI)

