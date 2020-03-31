Social workers begin drive to feed stray animals amid COVID-19 lockdown

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Volunteers of Trivandrum Kennel Club on Monday came forward to feed the stray animals, especially dogs, who are facing difficulty in finding food due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

The organisation fed the dogs with milk and food products.

The Animal Welfare Board of India has also recently issued an advisory to all Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories in India regarding caring for animals in case of a lockdown.

"Feed and fodder of large animals and food for companion animals and strays is an essential service and may be kept operational during the lockdown," chairman of the Board OP Chaudhary said. It requested the district administration to allot times for designated workers or volunteers to provide food and water to strays since it is an "essential service".

The Board further urged states and UTs to run awareness campaigns for the public to adopt feeding street animals. "Law enforcement agencies may also be directed to see that animals do not suffer due to hunger during the COVID-19 lockdown," the advisory read. (ANI)

