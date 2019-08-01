Yashwant Jain, member of National Commission for Protection of Child Right talking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Yashwant Jain, member of National Commission for Protection of Child Right talking to ANI on Thursday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Society should step in to curb atrocities against minors, says Yashwant Jain

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:04 IST

Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Commenting on the recent incident in which a three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and beheaded by two people in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) member Yashwant Jain on Thursday said that society should step in and stand firm to curb such atrocities against minors.
"Despite having stringent laws in the country, it is very unfortunate that such gruesome incidents happen. In order to curb atrocities against children, society should step in and stand firm along with the government and the law and order system," Jain told ANI.
"In this incident, it is being said that the culprit is a psycho killer. Though incidents like this are getting reported, it is even more concerning," he added.
He also opined that incidents like this happen because people don't react.
"Even if people are watching the whole incident, they will not enquire about it. If people who are staying in the same area don't know each other, incidents like this will continue to happen. Such incidents are an aftermath of the downfall of our society," he added.
"We will see what we can do against these offenders. Besides, the government should also take cognizance of such issues and ensure that the perpetrators get the maximum punishment," Jain said.
Earlier today, Police arrested two persons in connection with the rape and murder in connection with the case. (ANI)

