Socio-economic development of North-Eastern Region at fast pace will be key focus area: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday reviewed various developmental activities and programmes in the North-Eastern Region.

After the two-day comprehensive Ministerial Review meeting of Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER), which concluded today, Reddy emphasised that Socio-economic development of the entire North-Eastern Region at a fast pace will be his key focus area.

As per the official release by the ministry, Reddy also asked the senior officials that all ongoing projects should be completed in a stipulated time-frame. He said that all pending projects should be resolved at the earliest through a proper consultation mechanism with other Ministries.



Secretary DoNER Dr Inder Jit Singh and senior officials gave a comprehensive presentation to the Minister about all the projects, schemes and policies of the Ministry of DoNER in the two-day review session.

Earlier, after taking charge of the Ministry of DoNER on Thursday, Reddy said that kind of transformation that took place in the North-Eastern Region in the last seven years in all spheres of life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both incredible and unprecedented. He had added, under the guidance of PM Modi, he will try to complete all the pending projects in the region within stipulated timeframe.

