SOG arrests 14 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Gujarat

Anand (Gujarat) [India], August 6 (ANI): A total of 14 Bangladeshi immigrants, including one minor, were arrested in Gujarat's Hadgood and Mogri by the Special Operations Groups (SOG) Squad after a raid in the Anand district, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Anand of the Gujarat Police said.

"On receiving information about suspicious people living in Anand district's Hadgood village for the last seven months, the SOG squad raided the area and took 14 suspects into custody. After the police demanded to see the passport and Visa documents, it was revealed that they had entered the country illegally from the outskirts of Bangladesh," DCP Jadeja said.

"The culprits a seven-year-old child. The police are currently questioning them to know how they crossed the border and who helped them. They will be later taken to the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bhuj," he said. (ANI)

