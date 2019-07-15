Solan mishap: FIR lodged against owner of building

Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against the owner of the building that collapsed here on Sunday, said Solan Deputy Commissioner KC Chaman.

Speaking to ANI, Chaman said 11 Army personnel are still feared trapped, adding that rescue operation has been undertaken on war footing.

"Around 17 Army personnel and nine civilians have been rescued so far. Two Army and one civilian casualty have been reported. 11 Army personnel are still feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway on war footing," he said.

Chaman also said an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

"It's a matter of inquiry as to how the building collapsed. This building was constructed in 2009, and a floor was added to it recently. An FIR against the owner has already been lodged. We will conduct an inquiry," he assured.

The building, located in Kumarhatti, collapsed on Sunday following heavy rain in the region.

Efforts are underway to rescue those trapped under the debris.

(ANI)

