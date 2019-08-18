Solan's railway tracks damaged due to landslide, trains cancelled

Himachal Pradesh [India] Aug 18 (ANI): Due to the landslides that have wrecked- havoc on the railway tracks, all trains plying between the Shimla-Kalka heritage routes remained cancelled on Sunday.

Landslides had occurred at Kumarhatti and Dharampur in Himachal's Solan district following the incessant rains from past many days, which have severely disrupted the vehicular and pedestrian movement.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days.

Areas such as Chamba, Shimla, Dharamsala, Solan, and Nahan are likely to receive light rains accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next few days. (ANI)

