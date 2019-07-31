Solapur (Maharashtra), July 31 (ANI): The roof of the building that houses Bank of Maharashtra's branch collapsed on Wednesday in Solapur. Over 20 people are feared trapped.
So far, 10 people have been evacuated.
A rescue operation is underway and police is on the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Solapur: Roof of building housing Bank of Maharashtra branch collapses, 20 feared trapped
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:37 IST
