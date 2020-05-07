Solapur's ASI dies due to COVID-19, Maharashtra Police sends condolence

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Police has issued condolence on the death of Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tajuddin Rahiman Sheikh from Solapur's MIDC Police Station. He died due to coronavirus.

"ASI Tajuddin Rahiman Sheikh from Solapur's MIDC Police Station lost his life to coronavirus. May his soul rest in peace. Director-General of Police (DGP) and all ranks of Maharashtra Police offer their condolences to the bereaved family," said the Maharashtra Police.

Till now, Maharashtra has continued to have maximum cases in the country at 15,525. This includes 2819 cured/discharged and 617 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 49,391, including 14,183 recovered/migrated and 1,694 deaths, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

